Grandfather-grandson duo scales Mount Elbrus

Rao, from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, scaled the 5,642-metre West Peak of Mount Elbrus on August 14, at the age of 72 years, one month and 13 days. According to the information provided, he is the oldest Indian to have climbed Mount Elbrus.

For the teenager accompanying him, the expedition was equally significant. Anuraag, who is from Hyderabad, Telangana, climbed both the West and East Peaks back-to-back in 3 hours and 44 minutes.

He is now the youngest citizen of Indian origin to have climbed both peaks back-to-back.

Rao's relationship with physical challenges began long before mountaineering became a serious pursuit.

In 1972, at the age of 18, while studying at IIT Kharagpur, he cycled from Kharagpur to Darjeeling with friends, covering around 1,700 kilometres in 10 days.

Professional and business responsibilities later occupied much of his time, but fitness remained a constant part of his life.