Government Model Higher Secondary School Saidapet Boys emerge winners of Chennai Kaalpandhu League

CHENNAI: Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL) Season 4 saw Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saidapet boys school and Jayagopal Garodhiya Girls Higher Secondary School, Madhavaram girls school emerge as winners.

CKL Season 4 took place in SDAT Grounds, Nehru Park, Chennai from September 9 onwards. This league witnessed 36 teams from Government and Corporation-run schools playing 46 matches in the Under-14 category.

The prize distribution ceremony saw, Arjuna Awardee Joshna Chinappa – Indian Squash Player and 10m Air Rifle Gold Medalist Sri Karthik Sabari Raj – National Games 2023 as Chief Guests. Venkat Viswanathan, Founder, LatentView Analytics and Mr. Parminder, Head-Sportzvillage Foundation, and Poornima, Head of CSR, LatentView Analtyics were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.

The girls finals was played between Jayagopal Garodhiya Girls Higher Secondary School, Madhavaram and Government Higher Secondary School, KK Nagar. The boys finals was played between Cosmos Fighters and Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saidapet.

The overall league tournament saw Master Rahul from GHSS, Kuthambakkam and Miss M.H. Maruva Farzeen from Jayagopal Garodhiya Girls Higher Secondary School, Madhavaram scoring maximum number of goals – 8 & 10 each in the overall tournament.