Gillespie resigns from his role as South Australia, Adelaide strikers' head coach

ADELAIDE: Jason Gillespie has resigned from his role as Head Coach of the South Australia and Adelaide Strikers. He will finish his role with South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) at the end of June after a nine-year tenure, the association said on Thursday.

Gillespie took over as Strikers' head coach ahead of Big Bash League (BBL) 2015-16 season, leading the team for nine seasons, including the maiden Championship in BBL 7 and multiple finals campaigns.

He then returned to South Australia full-time ahead of the 2020/21 summer, taking the reins of the Redbacks during a time of change led by the retirements of several key veterans.

The update came at the end of a disappointing season for South Australia, who finished fifth on the six-team Sheffield Shield table. However, the Strikers made the BBL playoffs, winning the Knockout against Perth Scorchers but losing the Challenger to eventual champions Brisbane Heat.

"I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together at the SACA, and I will always cherish those memories. I have no doubt that South Australian cricket has a bright future,” Gillespie said in a statement.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time with the Strikers and Redbacks, it has been a true team effort. To be able to play and coach in my home State has been a wonderful experience, something I feel honoured to have achieved.

"Looking forward, I am excited to explore new opportunities in the sport and pursue the next chapter in my career," he added.

SACA President Will Rayner acknowledged the lasting contribution Gillespie has made to South Australian cricket. "Both as a player and a coach, Jason has always represented South Australia with passion and positivity.

"We are extremely grateful for the dedication he has shown to South Australian cricket over a remarkably long period. He has been a genuine leader both on and off the field and we wish him every success in the future.

"He will always be considered as one of the legends of South Australian Cricket," Rayner said.