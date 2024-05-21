Germany and Real Madrid great Toni Kroos to retire after Euro 2024

MADRID: Toni Kroos will retire from soccer after the 2024 European Championship, Real Madrid said Tuesday.

Madrid said the 34-year-old German international “has decided to bring an end to his time as a professional footballer following Euro 2024.”

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football’s greatest legends,” the club said.

Kroos has been with Madrid since 2014, helping it win 22 titles, including four European Cups and four Spanish leagues. He made 463 appearances with the club.