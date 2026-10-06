Ganguly returns to Delhi Capitals as head coach

Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, the 54-year-old has held multiple leadership positions across the Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

He also served as the head coach at DC's SA20 outfit Pretoria Capitals last year.

"I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Ganguly said in statement shared by the franchise.

"I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past.