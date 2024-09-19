Gambhir’s Test gambit in challenge against Bangladesh

CHENNAI: “We fear no one, but respect everyone,” India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted, signalling the team’s confidence ahead of the two-Test series against a rejuvenated Bangladesh, starting Thursday here at Chepauk.

This Test series will be Gambhir’s first red-ball assignment as a head coach, and he would want his wards to start things off with a victory going forward into a long Test season, with 10 red-ball matches scheduled over the next five months for the squad.

Gambhir has taken the reins of the Indian team with a clear vision: result-driven cricket. His philosophy revolves around a flexible style of play, allowing the team to adapt to different conditions rather than sticking rigidly to a single approach.

“I've always been a believer that the best style is the style that wins. We want to be a team that adapts and one that learns quickly rather than adopting one style. Because if you start adopting one style, then there is no growth,” said Gambhir at the pre-match press conference.

However, there is constant chatter regarding the batting struggles of Indian players against spin, especially in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, where they lost 0-2, losing 27 wickets to spinners in the three-match series.

Speaking in this regard, Gambhir said, “Our batting line-up has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit. There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests. It’s all about the mindset and strengthening your defence which is really important in Tests.”

Bangladesh are coming into this game after a historic series triumph against Pakistan and will look to give a tough challenge for India in its own backyard.

“We don't take any opposition lightly. We are going to go out there and play the brand of cricket that we want to play because that is what champions do. They don't look at the opposition. They try to control the game; they try to play the way they want to play the game,” said Gambhir on the challenge in facing Bangladesh.

Gambhir shrugs off discussions about pitch

There will always be debate regarding the Indian pitches when a home series is played. That too, if a series-opener is played at Chepauk, which is known for being spin-friendly, obviously there will be heightened speculation about the pitch being conducive for spin.

Gambhir was vocal about this topic, stating that the condition of the surface shouldn't be the main factor teams should be looking at; rather, he advocated for the teams to adapt to varying conditions.

“The thing is when you go to places like Australia, England and South Africa, the Test gets over in two and a half days, then there is not so much talk. But when the opposition team comes to India and if the Test match gets over in two and a half days, we keep saying that there is too much help for the spinners,” he argued.

He further stated that it is impossible to prepare a pitch and say that the Test will go on for all five days.

“You got to have quality. If you are a good Test batter, you should be able to play against spin on a turning track. And you should be able to play good fast bowling on a green track. So, I think this conversation or debate should end where people say that in India, when Test matches get over in two and a half days, it's too much support for spinners. Then the opposition needs to learn how to play against spinners rather than changing the surfaces,” he concluded.