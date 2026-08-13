Gambhir is 'badhiya banda' but people can't digest his style sometime: Harbhajan

Harbhajan recalled that Gambhir was an introvert when he first joined the team and only created a close group of friends after settling into the dressing room.

"When he (Gambhir) first came into the team as a youngster, he would only interact with a select few players and would hang out with them. In those days, his friends used to be Viru (Virender Sehwag), Amit Mishra, Munaf Patel. I don't know if he is still friends with them, I guess they still are," he said.

"Bohot Badhiya Banda hai woh (Gautam is a top guy). He is very straightforward. For many people, Gautam might say bitter things but what he speaks is the bitter truth. Now, many people can't digest the truth, and perhaps the tone of his comments makes people feel that he is a slightly difficult person," Harbhajan tried to make a case for Gambhir's demeanour.

But Harbhajan said judging Gambhir based on perceptions would be unfair.

"Don't judge a book by its cover. He is a brilliant guy. He has got a good sense of how the game should be played. I know one thing for sure. Now that he is the coach, he will want his team to imbibe just one philosophy and that is 'Play To Win'," he said.

"He is someone who will not mind a defeat if the intent is to win a match. If a team goes for a draw, probably he won't take it."