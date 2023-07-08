Begin typing your search...

Freyer Cup: Jairupa bowls Invaders to win

In another match, L Nethra (80) powered Yellow Challengers to a comfortable 89-run victory over Pink Warriors.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 July 2023 7:56 PM GMT
Freyer Cup: Jairupa bowls Invaders to win
X

Off-spinner S Jairupa

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Off-spinner S Jairupa (5/6) delivered a sensational performance and bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul as Green Invaders thrashed Orange Dragons by nine wickets in a lop-sided Freyer Cup women’s one-day tournament contest that was held here on Friday. In another match, L Nethra (80) powered Yellow Challengers to a comfortable 89-run victory over Pink Warriors.

BRIEF SCORES: Orange Dragons 44 in 27.3 overs (S Jairupa 5/6) lost to Green Invaders 48/1 in 10.4 overs (MS Aishwarya 29*). Yellow Challengers 233/8 in 50 overs (Jenitha 35, L Nethra 80, Pavithra Sridharan 48) bt Pink Warriors 144 in 36.4 overs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 36)

Freyer CupGreen Invaders thrashed Orange DragonsS Jairupa
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X