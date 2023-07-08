Freyer Cup: Jairupa bowls Invaders to win

CHENNAI: Off-spinner S Jairupa (5/6) delivered a sensational performance and bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul as Green Invaders thrashed Orange Dragons by nine wickets in a lop-sided Freyer Cup women’s one-day tournament contest that was held here on Friday. In another match, L Nethra (80) powered Yellow Challengers to a comfortable 89-run victory over Pink Warriors.

Orange Dragons 44 in 27.3 overs (S Jairupa 5/6) lost to Green Invaders 48/1 in 10.4 overs (MS Aishwarya 29*). Yellow Challengers 233/8 in 50 overs (Jenitha 35, L Nethra 80, Pavithra Sridharan 48) bt Pink Warriors 144 in 36.4 overs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 36)