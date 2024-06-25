Free admission for fans during India Women's vs South Africa Women's Test, announces TNCA

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Tuesday announced that the C,D and E lower stand and I,J and K lower stands will be opened to public at a free of cost for the IDFC First Bank India Women's and South Africa Women's Test match which is slated to start from June 28 here at Chepauk Stadium.

TNCA also added that public will be allowed stand wise (starting from C,D and E) and entry would be Victoria Hostel Road and entry to I,J and K will be via the Wallajah Road.

Tickets for T20 matches which will take place on 5,7 and 9th of July can be purchased via PAYTM Insider from June 29 and tickets are priced at Rs 150.