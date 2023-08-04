Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from int'l cricket

KATHMANDU: Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Malla, who made his international debut in 2014, played 37 ODIs and 45 T20Is during his nine-year career. The 32-year-old scored 876 runs in ODIs, with seven half-centuries while he amassed 883 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 120.29 with one century and two fifties.

"With a heavy but deeply grateful heart, I feel it is now the right time to announce my leave from International Cricket," Malla said in a statement on Twitter.

"This sacred game, that has been the essence of my existence - from playing locally to playing at the National level - has taught me invaluable lessons about life, determination, and the power of unity. With every stride on the pitch, I felt the pride of representing my country, donning the cherished colors that symbolized a nation's hopes and dreams.

To my teammates, thank you for being more than just colleagues; you became my family, and together we forged an unbreakable bond. To my coaches and support staff, your guidance and belief in me have been instrumental in shaping my career. And to my supporters, your cheers echoed in my heart, fueling my spirit on the field. Through the highs and lows, your unwavering support held me steady.

"This isn't a farewell; it's a new chapter in my journey. A journey where I will continue to be a staunch supporter of the sport, a witness to its evolution, and a proud flag-bearer of the country I love dearly," he added.

Malla led Nepal in ten ODIs, out of which they won six. In T20Is, the team won nine of the 12 matches under him. He was the first to score an ODI half-century for Nepal, doing so against Netherlands in 2018 in the team's maiden 50-over appearance.

The batter also represented Nepal in two Under-19 World Cups, in 2006 and 2008.