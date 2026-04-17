Former IOA, WSF president N Ramachandran passes away at 77

Brother of N Srinivasan, Ramchandran served as WSF President between 2008 and 2016, the first Indian to lead an IOC-recognised international federation, and is also WSF’s first honorary life member.

He also served as president of the IOA between 2014 and 2017, when he immediately led the IOA to Olympic reinstatement following a 14-month IOC ban. As World Squash’s president, Ramachandran invested significant time and personal resources into two Olympic bids and in 2016 was awarded an Olympic Order (Silver) by the International Olympic Committee and an OCA Award of Merit by the Olympic Council of Asia for his outstanding services.