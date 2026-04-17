Former IOA, WSF president N Ramachandran passes away at 77

CHENNAI: Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and World Squash Federation (WSF) chief Narayana Ramachandran passed away at the age of 77 here after prolonged illness. His cremation will be held on Friday at the Besant Nagar crematorium.
Brother of N Srinivasan, Ramchandran served as WSF President between 2008 and 2016, the first Indian to lead an IOC-recognised international federation, and is also WSF’s first honorary life member.
He also served as president of the IOA between 2014 and 2017, when he immediately led the IOA to Olympic reinstatement following a 14-month IOC ban. As World Squash’s president, Ramachandran invested significant time and personal resources into two Olympic bids and in 2016 was awarded an Olympic Order (Silver) by the International Olympic Committee and an OCA Award of Merit by the Olympic Council of Asia for his outstanding services.
Ramachandran ensured squash’s inclusion as a core medal sport in the Asian Games and in subsequently expanding the sport’s medal disciplines. He also hosted and funded many Asian Championships in India.
“A visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the growth of squash both in India and globally. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Squash Racket Federation of India paid their tribute.
Ramachandran also played a pivotal role in the advancement of squash in India, where he transformed Chennai into the ‘Squash Capital of India’ with his investment in the India Squash Academy and the hosting of ten world championships between 2002 and 2025.