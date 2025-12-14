For Lyles, all-or-nothing mentality is way forward at Los Angeles Games

PUNE: For Olympics 100m gold medallist and multiple-time world champion American sprinter Noah Lyles, 2026 season and beyond will be about having an “all-or-nothing” mentality. happened before as he looks to make the most of the home Olympics -- LA28 Games.

“I would say I’m starting 2026 with a jump-off-the-cliff mentality. If I had to give a little more detail, it’s all or nothing. There’s no in-between,” Lyles said here on Saturday.

“There’s no one foot in, one foot out. It’s all or nothing. That’s the type of mentality that I’m coming into 2026 with.”

Lyles said the new approach will push him to reach those limits in training and beyond which he never has been through. “I’m still the same person. Of course, I’m going to keep growing and keep trying to be better,” he said.

“But I’m going to have such an all-or-nothing mentality in my training that it’s going to demand something from my body, that it has not had produced before.”

The 28-year-old flamboyant sprinter said he has not yet confirmed his participation in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Championship, a biennial track and field event to be held by World Athletics next September in Budapest.

“No, I haven’t confirmed my participation as of now. That’s kind of just where it’s standing until we have a better understanding and a better working concept with World Athletics,” he said.

“I’m an all-or-nothing person, so if I’m showing up to an event, you’re getting my all. I don’t want to show up anywhere that I can’t give my everything and my all and my showmanship and my excitement to. “If you’re limiting me in doing that, then I can’t give myself nor the fans what I believe would be the best performance,” he added.

Lyles, who became the first sprinter since Bolt to record a treble in 2023 World Championships (100m, 200m and 4x100m relay), said Los Angeles is a “perfect place for great things to happen” when asked if breaking the Jamaican legend’s record is on his list of goals. “I would say that LA is a perfect place for great races to happen and I’m very blessed to be able to have the Olympics show up in my lifetime on home soil,” he said.