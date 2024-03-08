Food, culture reception marks Test match between India, England

DHARAMSALA: The British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), hosted a reception at the Dharamsala cricket stadium to mark the first day of the fifth Test match between England and India here.



The reception, attended by guests from government, business, civil society and sport included the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, and the host, Deputy High Commissioner Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett.

Notable guests at the reception included BCCI President Roger Binny, Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal, as well as HPCA Secretary Avnish Parmar.

The event showcased the links between the UK and Himachal Pradesh through food, drink and culture while highlighting opportunities for trade, investment, education and tourism in the UK.

Caroline Rowett said: “The UK and India share many interests. A love of sport and cricket in particular unites both countries. Events like these reflect the strength of the ‘Living Bridge’ -- the people-to-people links between our two countries.”

To celebrate International Women’s Day, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis and Chandigarh Deputy High Commissioner, Caroline Rowett, joined a friendly cricket match with local women cricketers at the Himachal Pradesh cricket training centre.

“Joining local women cricketers today was not just about playing a game; it was about recognising that women can and do play sport -- all sports -- to an international level. Girls need to have role models in sports as in other areas of life. In the UK there are a number of initiatives which are encouraging more women and girls to be active, such as Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign. I hope our friendly match today will encourage more girls and women to start or restart some physical activity,” Caroline Rowett added.