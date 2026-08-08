Flintoff steps down as England Lions head coach

Flintoff, who began the role in September 2024, said he prides himself in helping develop England’s best young cricketers.

"Unfortunately I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," the 48-year-old said in a statement issued by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop," he added.