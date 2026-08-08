Flintoff steps down as England Lions head coach

LONDON: Former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has decided to step down as head coach of the England Lions.
Flintoff, who began the role in September 2024, said he prides himself in helping develop England’s best young cricketers.
"Unfortunately I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," the 48-year-old said in a statement issued by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
"Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop," he added.
Flintoff, who returned to cricket after a major accident while filming for television programme 'Top Gear', has taken up the head coach's position of Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder.
"I can't wait to get started with the (Sydney) Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me, he said.
Mike Yardy will replace Flintoff for the four-day Professional County Club Select XI match against Pakistan Men, which begins at Beckenham on August 12.
Ed Barney, ECB Men's Performance Director, lauded Flintoff's contribution in transforming England Lions environment.
"Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players. By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players," he said.
"Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience, and he has consistently maximised the expertise around the group."