Flintoff set to take charge as Sydney Thunder coach: Report

The Thunder had been searching for a replacement after parting ways with Trevor Bayliss, whose five-year tenure with the franchise ended after an inconsistent run of results.

Bayliss guided the side to the BBL final in the 2024-25 campaign, but the franchise also endured bottom-place finishes in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

According to Code Sports, Flintoff has emerged as the preferred candidate for the role and is expected to be officially confirmed by the franchise shortly.