Flawless Sinner wins Miami Open title

MIAMI: It was third time lucky for Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open on Sunday when the Italian defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 to win his first trophy at the hard-court event and his second ATP Masters 1000 crown overall.

The Italian suffered final defeats in South Florida in 2021 and 2023 but has shown he is a different beast in 2024, entering Sunday’s final holding a 21-1 record on the year. High in confidence, Sinner ensured history did not repeat itself on Sunday, producing a clean and aggressive performance to clinch his third title of the season after one hour and 14 minutes.

“I’m really proud obviously about the result,” Sinner said. “I started off struggling a little bit this week. I haven’t had so much time to adapt on this court, so I knew in the beginning that it’s going to be tough. As the tournament went on, I felt better and better. Today’s performance was really, really good. I’m just proud how I handled the situation. It was not easy, so it was a very, very good two weeks.”

Sinner, who struck 15 winners according to ATP Stats, will rise to a career-high No 2 in the PIF ATP rankings following his triumph. The 22-year-old is the first Italian to climb to No 2 and is the first Italian to claim multiple Masters 1000 titles. He has also extended his lead for most tour-level trophies by an Italian in the Open Era to 13.

Earlier this season, Sinner won his maiden major title at the Australian Open and clinched the crown at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam. He has now won two ATP Masters 1000 titles, having lifted the trophy in Toronto last season.

The player to beat this season, Sinner produced watertight tennis throughout the fortnight in Miami. He dropped just one set en route to the title and downed Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in the last four. Sinner has now won 25 of his past 26 matches. The key to his success has been staying in the moment.

“Staying in the present moment. What it has been, it has been. I just try to improve and also enjoying the moment. This is a special moment,” Sinner said. “You never know if this is the last time or not. So you have to enjoy this for one day, and now a new chapter is coming, clay-court [season] is coming, so completely different. Let’s see how I will play from now on. But for sure, the hard-court season until now has been very good.”