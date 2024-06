Five-wicket win for Apollo Tyres

CHENNAI: Apollo Tyres eased to a five-wicket win over OCF in Group B of the 19th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

After restricting OCF to 130 in 25 overs with bowlers G Suriya (4/22) and P Sudhanthiraraj (3/27) sharing seven wickets between them, Apollo reached its target in 16 overs with M Jaya Surya scoring an unbeaten 57.

Brief Scores: Group A: Chennai Petroleum 153 in 28.2 overs (D Rajesh 42, J Chinna Durai 39) lost to Ashok Leyland Ennore 156 in 24.1 overs (B Sugmar Baskaran 48*, Rupendera Singh 29, K Sridhar 4/27, D Krishna Kumar 4/52)

Group B: OCF 130 in 25 overs (G Suriya 4/22, P Sudhanthiraraj 3/27) lost to Apollo Tyres 134/5 in 16 overs (M Jaya Surya 57*, C Kubendran 31, S Karthik 3/25)