Five bowlers with 200 Test wickets in India

NEW DELHI: Star India spinner Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 Test wickets after he dismissed England Test skipper Ben Stokes in the second session of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Niranjana Shah Stadium on Saturday. As we commend and celebrate Jadeja’s feat, here’s a look at five Indian bowlers with 200 or more Test wickets in their career:

Anil Kumble Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble took 350 wickets in 63 test matches with an economy of 2.51 at home. His best bowling figures in Tess is 10/74 against Pakistan in Delhi test in 1999.

Ravichandran Ashwin The experienced off-spinner so far has taken 347 wickets in the 58 Test matches he has played for his country. He has recently completed his 500th Test wicket at home as he dismissed England opener Zak Crawly in the third Test at Rajkot.

Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh is considered one of the greatest off-spinners in the world. He made his Test debut against Australia in 1998 and played his last test match against Sri Lanka in 2015. He has taken a total of 265 wickets in 55 home matches at an economy of 2.69.

Kapil Dev Former World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is fourth in the list. He is still India’s highest wicket-taking pacer in the Tests. The legendary bowler had snapped a total of 219 wickets in 119 innings at an economy of 2.85 in the home conditions in his career.