FIFA World Cup 2026: Ayase Ueda scores twice in Japan's 4-0 win against Tunisia in 1,000th men's World Cup match

Japan's four goals were the most the Samurai Blue had ever scored in a World Cup game, as Japan comfortably dismantled a Tunisia side that became the first to ever fire its coach after the opening game.

Ayase Ueda scored twice, along with Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito to put Japan level with the Netherlands on four points. The Dutch are currently on top the group due to having scored one more goal than Japan across its two matches.

The loss for Tunisia means it is eliminated from the tournament. Japan are guaranteed at least third in the group, which could be enough to advance to the knockout stages.