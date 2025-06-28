FIFA CWC Knockouts: Messi's Miami faces PSG challenge

ATLANTA: Inter Miami will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Round-of 16 of the Club World Cup at Mercedes Benz Stadium, on Sunday. The MLS side finished second in Group A, securing a place in the knockouts after an unbeaten run that included a historic win over Porto and a 2–2 draw with Palmeiras.

Their opponents, PSG, topped Group B with two wins – notably a 4–0 victory over Atletico Madrid – and one surprise defeat to Botafogo from their first Champions League triumph, PSG remain heavy favourites, although their form dipped in the draw with Botafogo.

Inter Miami will draw confidence from Lionel Messi’s form; the 37 year old has scored six times in eight Club World Cup appearances and remains central to Miami’s strategy. However, simulations suggest PSG progress in more than 80 percent of scenarios, underscoring the challenge that lies ahead for Miami .

Elsewhere, Asian giants Al Hilal will be testing their mettle against defending champions Manchester City, and it promises to be another tough test for the Saudi Pro League side. Former English champions Chelsea will face two-time European Cup winners Benfica, setting up another reunion for Enzo Fernandes, who joined the Blues for a whopping transfer fee reported to be just above 100 million Pounds.

German giants FC Bayern Munich, who fell to second spot in Group C with a defeat against Benfica, will take on Brazilian side Flamengo in a pre-quarterfinal clash. Italian club Inter Milan will meet another Brazilian club, Fluminense, while German side Borussia Dortmund may have an easy time against Mexican club Monterrey.

Over 1 million empty seats in group stage; knockouts next

After a group stage played in front of more than 1 million empty seats, the Club World Cup moves on to knockout rounds that could soon resemble a Champions League clone.

Nine teams that advanced to the round of 16 are from Europe along with four from Brazil and one each from Major League Soccer, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

About 56.7% of publicly listed capacity was filled for the 48 group stage matches, which included crowds of 3,412 and 6,730 in Orlando, Florida; 5,282 and 8,239 in Cincinnati.

FIFA did not provide specific capacities for the tournament despite repeated requests from the media.

Total announced attendance was 1.67 million from 2.95 million capacity, an average of 34,746.

Just 44.9% was filled for five matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the site of next year's World Cup final, and 50% at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where the 1994 championship game was played.

Among other 2026 sites, 81.8% of capacity was filled in Miami Gardens, Florida, 61.6% in Philadelphia, 52% in Seattle and 44.3% in Atlanta.

FIFA spokesman Bryan Swanson did not respond to a request for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the tournament and attendance. FIFA issued a statement that said: "The appetite of the tournament speaks for itself: fans from 168 countries have already purchased tickets, a clear sign of global anticipation and reach."

Round of 16 fixture list:

June 28 – Palmeiras vs Botafogo – 9:30 PM

June 29 – Benfica vs Chelsea – 1:30 AM

June 29 – Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami – 9:30 PM

June 30 – Flamengo vs Bayern Munich – 1:30 AM

July 1 – Inter Milan vs Fluminense – 12:30 AM

July 1 – Manchester City vs Al Hilal – 6:30 AM

July 2 – Real Madrid vs Juventus – 12:30 AM

July 2 – Dortmund vs Monterrey – 6:30 AM