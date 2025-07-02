FIFA CWC Knockouts: Madrid edges Juventus 1-0 to reach last eight

MIAMI: Trent Alexander-Arnold registered his first assist as a Real Madrid player as Xabi Alonso's side beat Juventus to reach the quarter-final of the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold, making his fourth successive start at the tournament, endured a quiet first half at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami but delivered a delicious cross from which Gonzalo Garcia nodded Madrid ahead nine minutes into the second half.

Alonso once again deployed a 5-3-2 system against the record Serie A champions, but his side looked vulnerable defensively in the first half and were fortunate not to fall behind in the early stages.

Randal Kolo Muani spurned a golden opportunity to give Juventus the lead when he sent a looping effort over the crossbar after he was sent racing clear by Kenan Yildiz, who had a powerful long-range drive deflected wide moments later.

Madrid's best chance of the first half fell to Jude Bellingham, who was denied from a tight angle by the impressive Michele di Gregorio, while Federico Valverde was also thwarted by a magnificent one-handed stop by the 27-year-old.

The Juventus goalkeeper did brilliantly to deny Bellingham and Dean Huijsen early in the second half, but Garcia's thumping header was too powerful to keep out.

Madrid's goalscorer was replaced 14 minutes later by Kylian Mbappe, who made his first appearance at the tournament after recovering from gastroenteritis.

(Sub-head) Dortmund reaches Madrid showdown minus Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1 in the Club World Cup last 16 but Jobe Bellingham's booking for the German side means he will be suspended for the quarter-final against his brother Jude's Real Madrid.

Jobe Bellingham was booked for a tackle on Nelson Deossa in the first half and, because he picked up a yellow card in a group game against Ulsan HD, the 19-year-old will miss his team's next match.

Club World Cup rules dictate that two yellow cards in two different matches result in a one-game ban, with yellow cards only being wiped out after the quarter-finals.

"I think we all saw that he [Jobe Bellingham] was very disappointed," said Dortmund manager Niko Kovac.

"I think he did not exactly know that the second yellow card was a suspension at half-time. He was a little bit surprised.

"OK, he's young. His brother is also young so I'm convinced they will face each other, maybe next season in the Champions League and then in the future. The future is for them.

"The Club World Cup would be nice but now it isn't. Someone else must play for him but it's also OK."