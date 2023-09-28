Fenesta National Tennis Championship from Oct 2

NEW DELHI: The 28th edition of Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship will be conducted at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from October 2 to 14.

India’s largest domestic tennis tournament organised by DCM Shriram Ltd., under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, will witness the participation of exciting talents from various parts of the country fighting for the coveted crowns.

The prestigious Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is also the only single full group national championship covering categories that include: Men, Women along with U-18, U-16 and U-14 events for boys and girls.

The opening week of the tournament will feature Men, Women, U-18 boys and U-18 girls Singles & Doubles categories as the qualifying rounds are scheduled to take place on September 30 and October 1 while the main draw will be played from October 2 to 7.

The tournament has seen participation of some of India’s top tennis stars in the past editions including Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale among many others.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will also be awarded with handsome prize money and kit allowance in the junior categories up for grabs.