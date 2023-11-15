Fans pray for Ind victory in semi-final against NZ as countdown to big game begins

NEW DELHI: The hype is building around the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand which is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Fans have started to gather outside the Wankhede stadium to support the Indian team, hoping and praying that the Men in Blue emerge victorious. The gates to the stadium will open shortly.

Cricket fans at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai cheered for the Indian team. A fan, Anand Prajapati told ANI, "We are very excited for this match. Last time we could not make it but this time we won't lose the opportunity. All batsmen and batters are in form." Another fan, Nitin believes India will reach the final, "Today is the Semi-Final, the team will definitely reach the Final.

All the players of Team India are going to play well. All of them are in good form." Fans from all over India are praying for India's victory, a pandit named Acharya Gaurang recited shlokas at Shaktipeeth Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat for the success of the Indian team. "We pray to Bhagwati for Team India's victory not only in today's semi-finals but the Finals as well," Acharya Gaurang said.

A devotee Prakash Joshi also wished for team India's victory and said, "We pray Maa Ambaji for our team's victory. We could not do it the last time but this time we will, we have to win the World Cup."

Not only in Gujarat, Indian Cricket fans at Madurai Jallikattu Rotary Club offered prayers for team India's victory ahead of the semi-final match.

Young cricketers who are practising early in the nets also wished for the success of Indian team against the Kiwis. Coach at the training academy, Vikram Kumar said, "India's 'Vijay Rath' has been going on so well. This match will be very crucial but India will win it because their bowling strength has been so good. I would give an 80% win predictability to India.."

Harsh Kapoor a young cricketer said, "We lost the semi-finals last time. But this time, I am confident that we will win. India has played well and won all 9 matches. It will win today as well."

Meanwhile, in Odishan, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture extending best wishes ahead of the World Cup 2023.

One of the most famous fans around the world Basheer Chacha is confident about the Men in Blue's success and said, "India will win, they will reach the final and Rohit Sharma will lift the World Cup."

Along with fans, politicians are also excited about India's World Cup clash against New Zealand. Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya told ANI, "With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, our team will definitely win. I am confident. Our players are playing very well. Their morale is high. My best wishes to the team. We have won all matches, we will win this one too."