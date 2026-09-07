Fabio Grosso at Fiorentina becomes 1st coach fired this season in Europe's 5 biggest leagues

"ACF Fiorentina confirm that Fabio Grosso has today been relieved of his duties as First Team Head Coach,” the club said late Sunday — a day after a 2-1 home loss to Torino.

A new coach was not immediately named.

Grosso, who converted the decisive penalty in Italy's shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final, had been hired in June after Paolo Vanoli coached Fiorentina to a 15th-place finish last season.