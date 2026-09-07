Fabio Grosso at Fiorentina becomes 1st coach fired this season in Europe's 5 biggest leagues

FLORENCE: Fabio Grosso at Fiorentina became the first head coach fired in Europe's five biggest soccer leagues this season after an 0-3 start in Serie A for the Tuscan club — which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
"ACF Fiorentina confirm that Fabio Grosso has today been relieved of his duties as First Team Head Coach,” the club said late Sunday — a day after a 2-1 home loss to Torino.
A new coach was not immediately named.
Grosso, who converted the decisive penalty in Italy's shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final, had been hired in June after Paolo Vanoli coached Fiorentina to a 15th-place finish last season.
Grosso is the first head coach fired this campaign in the top leagues of Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany.
After beating Serie B side Benevento in the first round of the Italian Cup, Fiorentina was routed 4-0 by Roma in its Serie A opener then lost 3-0 to promoted Frosinone in its home league debut.
In Serie A, Fiorentina has scored one goal and conceded nine.
The poor results have come amid several celebrations for Fiorentina's centennial. The club was founded in 1926.
Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso died in January and the club is now run by his son, Giuseppe Commisso.
Fiorentina next visits promoted Venezia on Friday, followed by an Italian Cup derby with Pisa next week.