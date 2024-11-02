F1 braces for more Verstappen-Norris drama and Hamilton to drive Senna's car

SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen suggests he won't change his aggressive driving this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix as he bids for a fourth successive Formula 1 title.

Lando Norris needs a win at Interlagos in Sao Paulo to maintain any realistic title hopes.

New elements could spice up the clash between the drivers, who have received penalties in the past two races in Austin, Texas and Mexico for their boldness on the track. Interlagos has a new tarmac, rain is expected all weekend, and Verstappen received a five-place penalty on the grid after he and Red Bull decided to use a new engine.

Friday's free practice was not a good omen for Verstappen; he finished 15th, more than one second behind Norris, who clocked the best lap in his McLaren. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who also has a shot at the title, was sixth.

The sprint race qualifier in the afternoon was better for Verstappen; he was fourth but almost one second behind leader and Norris teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris was second.

Saturday will feature the penultimate sprint race of the season and a tribute to three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, who died 30 years ago. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will drive a McLaren once steered by Senna in front of 60,000 fans.

Norris closed the gap on Verstappen to 47 points in Mexico after a furious encounter that caused penalties to the Dutchman amounting to 20 seconds. The British driver was penalized in the previous race at the U.S. Grand Prix as he battled the defending champion.

Leclerc, 70 points behind Verstappen, told media on Thursday he was not expecting a leading performance by his team this weekend.

The Monegasque driver also had to face the stewards in Brazil for swearing in a press conference after the Mexican GP last weekend. He was fined 10,000 euros (almost $11,000), of which half is suspended as long as there is no further breach of a similar nature within the next 12 months.

“During the hearing Leclerc expressed his regret for his momentary lack of judgment and shared that he understood his responsibility as a role model for the sport," the stewards' decision said.

Verstappen was punished with one day of community service for the same reason during the Singapore GP.

Challenges for Verstappen and MClaren

Verstappen said in Mexico that F1 has become over-policed. Upon his arrival in Brazil, he said he didn't care about critics of his aggressive driving. Though he and Norris claim to have a respectful relationship, another showdown is expected between the two in Sunday's race. The McLarens are expected to have the upper hand.

Verstappen has won twice at the 84-year-old Interlagos circuit, including last year, when Norris finished second.

Verstappen's last victory was 10 races ago in Spain in June, after a period of seven wins in the first 10 races.

“We want to do well, but of course it also needs to be possible. We still have a good lead,” Verstappen said. "I just try to enjoy the moment, try to just always optimize the performance.”

The earliest the title could be won by Verstappen is in Las Vegas on Nov. 24. For Norris to have a chance, he will likely have to take the title fight to the December finale in Abu Dhabi.

Norris' bid is a tough one, and McLaren has a better chance of dethroning Red Bull in the constructors' championship. Ferrari jumped ahead of Red Bull to second in the standings after Carlos Sainz Jr.'s win in Mexico.

Red Bull, which has won the last two constructors' titles, is third.

Another challenge for drivers at Interlagos is the new asphalt. McLaren's Piastri was not excited about it on the first day of practice.

“I think everybody was thrown off a bit by just how bumpy the track was,” Piastri said.

Hamilton honors Senna

For the second time in his life, Mercedes' Hamilton will be on board a McLaren once driven by Senna, who died in 1994 after crashing during the San Marino GP.

Hamilton will steer Senna's title-winning MP4/5B after Saturday's sprint race. Weeks ago, Honda and McLaren said they would bring the car that allowed the Brazilian to clinch the 1990 drivers' championship.

During his time at McLaren, Hamilton drove Senna's MP4/4 car around Silverstone in 2009 for a British TV program.

“It will be an emotional experience,” Hamilton said in Sao Paulo. He arrived at Interlagos for Thursday's media day wearing a shirt that read “rest in peace, Ayrton Senna” and pants in the color of the Brazilian flag.

“Every time we come here it's an opportunity to do that (honor Senna), and I think so many of the drivers also do that," Hamilton said. “But I never in a million years thought I'd ever get to drive Senna's car here."

Not everyone was excited about Hamilton driving Senna's car.

“We have a lot of love for Hamilton, but he will be racing anyway,” former driver Rubens Barrichello told TV Band. ”I have Interlagos in my heart. The thing is, I think it should be a Brazilian driver."

Senna won six races in the season he drove the car that Hamilton will steer around Interlagos. He beat Alain Prost, then at Ferrari, by seven points that year.