Ex-Brentford striker Toney earns England recall

LONDON: Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been recalled to England's squad for next month's matches against Andorra and Senegal.

It is a first call-up for the 29-year-old since he moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from the Bees last summer.

He made the most recent of his six England appearances in the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

But 28 goals in 42 appearances for Al-Ahli this season convinced England head coach Thomas Tuchel to have a close look, having left him out of his first squad in March.

England face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on 7 June, before welcoming Senegal to Nottingham Forest's City Ground for a friendly on 10 June.

Asked about Toney's selection, Tuchel said: "He deserves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, he had a big contribution with goals and assists.

"I said last time [in March] that I would try to put a visit in my schedule [to Saudi Arabia] which I didn't make, so I thought to bring him [Toney] over and let him travel with us."

Tuchel has selected eight players from four clubs who will participate in the Club World Cup - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid - which starts five days after the friendly against Senegal.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has also been chosen, despite the midfielder's upcoming shoulder surgery.

The 21-year-old is set to have an operation following the Club World Cup to resolve an issue that has troubled him since 2023.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a notable absentee, while there are no representatives from Manchester United.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has received his first senior call-up.