Europa League: Spurs beat Man Utd to lift first trophy in 17 years

BILBAO (SPAIN): Brennan Johnson scored the winning goal three minutes before half-time as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final to claim their first European title in 41 years and their first major trophy since 2008.

Neither team was able to take control of the game, and after Tottenham chose to sit deep in the second half to protect its lead, Manchester United failed to generate any clear-cut chances to equalise.

There was a mild surprise in United's starting lineup, with Alejandro Garnacho left on the bench in favour of Mason Mount, who had scored a decisive goal in the semifinal.

The first half was far from a footballing showcase, with limited space in midfield and both teams repeating the errors that have plagued their domestic campaigns.

Tottenham showed more attacking intent, partly due to a backline that has struggled this season.

Richarlison posed a threat and nearly scored from a Pedro Porro cross. Johnson also came close after a Harry Maguire error opened space on the right, while at the other end, Amad Diallo fired narrowly wide after a pair of Bruno Fernandes-inspired chances.

Fernandes was central to United's forward play but found little room in a game defined by high energy and low quality.

Tottenham's lone goal typified the match. Johnson got a touch on Pape Sarr's cross from the left, reacting quickly, and the ball ricocheted off Shaw into the net.

United attempted to push forward in the second half, but their possession only served to highlight the attacking inefficiency that has marred their season.

Micky van de Ven cleared off the line midway through the half after Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario misjudged a cross. Fernandes then fired wide, and United failed to muster another meaningful opportunity until deep into stoppage time, when Shaw's powerful header was denied by Vicario.

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou has claimed he always wins something in his second season at a club. Whether he will remain for a third, despite this success, remains an open question.