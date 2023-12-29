England batter Dan Lawrence signs with Melbourne Stars as replacement player

LONDON: Melbourne Stars on Friday announced the signing of England batter Dan Lawrence as an overseas replacement player.

Lawrence is set to play the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) with Stars losing Pakistan pacers Usama Mir and Haris Rauf due to international duty.

"English International Dan Lawrence has signed with the Stars for the remainder of BBL|13. Lawrence has represented his country 11 times in test cricket, most recently in March, 2022," Melbourne Stars stated in an official statement.

A powerful top order batter, Lawrence can also provide handy off spin, making him a valuable commodity for the Stars.

Lawrence arrived in Australia earlier this week and will be available for the New Year's Eve match against the Strikers.

"We're thrilled to secure someone of Dan's talent and he'll provide another powerful striking option at the top of our order. We're looking forward to welcoming him to the Stars and can't wait to see him on the some of the biggest stages with the New Year's Eve game in Adelaide, the derby at the MCG and the remainder of the season," General Manager Blair Crouch was quoted as saying by Melbourne Stars.

Lawrence is also familiar with the MCG, where he scored a century for England Lions against Australia A in an unofficial pink-ball Test in 2020.

BBL|13 Squad: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson (ENG), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Dan Lawrence (ENG) Glenn Maxwell, Jono Merlo, Usama Mir (PAK), Joel Paris, Haris Rauf (PAK), Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Olly Stone (ENG), Imad Wasim (PAK) and Beau Webster.