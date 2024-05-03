Empire FC announces squad for BDFA "C" Division League

BENGALURU: Empire FC, the Bengaluru-based football club backed by NKP Empire Ventures Pvt. Ltd., [Empire Group] announced its official squad for the upcoming Bengaluru District Football Association (BDFA) "C" Division League.

The highly anticipated league kicks off on May 5, and Empire FC is geared up to take on the challenge with a talented and dedicated team. In the forthcoming campaign, the team showcases a robust defensive unit, a versatile midfield, and a potent attacking arsenal, all marshalled by the leadership of captain Saalim Mushtaq.

"We are excited to finally take the field for the BDFA 'C' Division League. We have a strong squad with a good mix of experience and young talent. We are confident in our abilities and are looking forward to putting on a great show in the league and earn promotion to the next division," said Club Secretary Masoud Mohamed.

Captain Saalim Mushtaq added: "We are all eager to get started and make a positive impact in the league. The team spirit is high, and we are determined to give our all in every match."

Empire FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kishore Krishna, Akhil Santosh

Defenders: Saalim Mushtaq, Sandeep GS, Shyamjith VP, Abdul Nazir, Muhammed Arif, Muhammed Sinan

Mukesh Satha Bahadur, Sarath Chandra Vishnu, Muhammed Marvan Siddik

Midfielders: Muhammed Fidash, Salman, Seshan, John Mukhia, Manohar, Muhammed Ijas, Akshay

Mohammed Nasim, Aravind K Manikuttan

Forwards:Sanjeev Denvar, Vaishak Arjun, Abhinand C, Vahid

Fixtures:

* Nethaji FC vs Empire FC - 05-05-2024.

* ISRO FC vs Empire FC - 09-05-2024.

* Empire FC vs RBI FC - 13-05-2024.

* Empire FC vs Town SC (Hoskote) FC - 16-05-2024.