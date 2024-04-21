Easy win for Seshadhri MCC

CHENNAI: Seshadhri MCC earned a thumping 111-run win over SRIHER RC in the first division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. Batting first, Seshadhri scored 215. In reply, SRIHER was bundled out for 104 with bowlers G Shailender (3/22) and S Hemanth (3/18) sharing six wickets between them.

Elsewhere, Mugappair CC earned a convincing nine-wicket win over Pattabiram CA in the second division. Set to chase 142, M Vishal scored an unbeaten 99 (50b, 19x4, 1x6) to guide his team to victory.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 215 in 44.5 overs (R Amaran 30, R Hanniel Steve Delwyn 41, PM Aashrith Sai 27, G Shailender 40, M Mani Bharathi 4/72) bt SRIHER RC 104 in 29.5 overs (H Nihal Chinnadurai 31, G Shailender 3/22, S Hemanth 3/18); Korattur CC 145 in 39.3 overs (M Arvindh 27*, M Udhayakumar 3/45, P Saravanan 3/32, M Mathivanan 3/38) bt Standard CC 137 in 36 overs (R Vivek 29, MV Tony Maria Jones 3/21)

II DIVISION: Pattabiram CA 141 in 29.5 overs (S Vikram 34, V Aakash 4/54) lost to Mugappair CC 142/1 in 16.5 overs (M Vishal 99*)

IV DIVISION: Lucas TVS S & RC 221/7 in 30 overs (M Ramesh 59, TSR Venkateswara 71*, P Dhanapal 29, S Keerthi Vasan 31*, P Anirudh 3/54) bt Frankworrell CC 131/6 in 30 overs (S Nandha Kumar 29, M Sreejith 30*, M Ramesh 4/22)