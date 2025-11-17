East Bengal women beat Iranian side Bam Khatoon 3-1 in AFC CL group opener 

WUHAN: East Bengal FC, riding on goals from Shilky Hemam, Fazila Ikwaput and Resty Nanziri, defeated Iranian side Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their AFC Women's Champions League 2025/26 Group B opener, here on Monday.

The victory in the early stages of the tournament will come as an early boost to East Bengal's quarterfinal hopes as they look forward to the clash against defending champions Wuhan Jiangda Women's FC next.

The East Bengal women hit the ground running and took the lead in the fourth minute after two blocked attempts by Fazila Ikwaput saw the ball falling favourably to Shilky Hemam, who struck a low shot into the bottom right corner from just above the box.

The early strike set the tone for the remainder of the game as East Bengal dictated the tempo, limiting Bam Khatoon to long-range efforts, with Sara Didar and Fatemeh Geraeli both trying their luck.

East Bengal increased the lead in the 32nd minute following a clinical build-up, which involved Amnah Nababi threading a perfectly-timed through ball to Ikwaput, who showed good ball control before slotting past Raha Yazdani.

Bam Khatoon almost conceded again three minutes later when Soumya Guguloth set up Resty Nanziri inside the six-yard-box but the Ugandan midfielder ballooned her effort.

The Iranian outfit barely troubled Elangbam Panthoi Chanu at the other end but that changed in the closing minutes with Geraeli testing the keeper from distance with a tame effort in the 39th minute.

The waves of attacks finally yielded a goal for Bam Khatoon after Jyoti Chouhan's handball led to Mona Hamoudi tucking home from the spot in first half stoppage time.

BAM Khatoon emerged after the break with renewed intent, with Fatemeh Pasandideh testing Panthoi from outside the area before Geraeli saw her free-kick attempt at the hour mark sail over the bar.

East Bengal turned on the heat in the closing stages with Ikwaput striking the right post in the 79th minute from inside the box, while Yazdani kept out the Ugandan's effort in the 84th minute with a low save.

Any hopes of a BAM Khatoon fight-back were extinguished three minutes later after Nanziri launched a spectacular effort from distance which bent over Yazdani before settling into the back of the net to seal the win.