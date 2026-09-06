Duleep Trophy Final: Kishan, Mohan’s big scores puts East Zone in driver’s seat

Earlier, after opting to bat first on a decent surface, East’s openers weathered two quiet opening overs before 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparked the innings to life, unfurling a sumptuous square drive off Mohammed Siraj.

The seasoned Abhimanyu Easwaran joined in shortly after, cleanly flicking through the leg side. What followed was a morning masterclass in stroke play as the pair compiled an exhilarating 100-run opening stand off just 87 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi was lethal through the off side, taking a particular liking to Siraj by scoring 22 runs in the pacer’s opening burst. Easwaran repeatedly exploited the leg-side boundaries, forcing the South attack to constantly shuffle their lines and lengths.

Though South found relief when they removed Sooryavanshi, Jharkhand’s breakout batter Shikhar Mohan coming off a 600-plus run debut Ranji season kept the pressure firmly on.

The left-hander got off the mark with a boundary off his third delivery, combining classical elegance with raw intent. While a mid-pitch mix-up led to Easwaran being run out for a fluent 86-ball 72, Mohan took complete control after lunch.