10,000 fans flock to Chepauk to gaze at the superstar in the making

Two years on from his historic century when he recorded the fastest hundred by an Indian in U-19 Tests, Sooryavanshi returned to the same ground.

This time to play the Duleep Trophy final where the East Zone took on the South Zone. And this time, he is a superstar in making.

Though he is playing for the rivals, the interest that he piqued among the famously knowledgeable spectators here was visible: there was a serpentine line outside the stadium, with thousands flowing inside in search of a seat in the three open stands – C, D, and E.

By the time East Zone opener Abhimanyu Easwaran ran across for a single off the fifth ball of the first over, bringing Sooryavanshi to strike, the crowd had already picked its spot, most of them gathering next to the caged fences with their mobile phones out recording the teenager take strike against seasoned campaigner Mohammed Siraj.