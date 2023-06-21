Duleep Trophy: Central Zone to take on East Zone in opener

NEW DELHI: Central Zone will take on East Zone while North Zone will play North East Zone in the first set of matches in the Duleep Trophy, beginning on June 28 in Bengaluru.

The match between Central Zone and East Zone will be played at the Alur Cricket Stadium while the contest between North Zone and North East Zone – the sixth and latest entrant in the domestic first-class tournament – will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The two games will effectively serve as quarter-finals. Last season’s Duleep Trophy winner West Zone and runner-up South have been given direct entry into the semi-finals. The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12.

Meanwhile, four Tamil Nadu players – B Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore – have found a place in the South Zone squad.

SQUAD:South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), B Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat, R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Sai Kishore, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal and Tilak Varma