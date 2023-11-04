Dubai to host IPL auction on December 19

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed Dubai as the venue for the Indian Premier League auction.

The auction will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in the Arab city on December 19. It’d be the first time an IPL auction is conducted overseas, the BCCI had considered hosting last year’s event in Istanbul, Turkey, but eventually withdrew the plan owing to various reasons.

In a brief communication to the franchises on Friday, the BCCI has said the deadline for the release of the list of retained players has been extended to November 26.

The 10 IPL teams will operate under a salary cap of INR 100 crore. This season marks the third and final year of the three-year contract for each player, and a mega auction is scheduled for the next year.