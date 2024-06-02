Dortmund takes on Madrid for European Glory

LONDON: Whatever you call it, just don’t call it luck. Real Madrid has dominated European club soccer’s biggest prize like no other. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked on the eve of the Champions League final if he could explain it.

“There is something special in this club. It is important to study this,” Ancelotti said on Friday. “It is something special. For what reason I don’t know. History, conditions, quality of the players, character ... it happened so many times it cannot be coincidence.”

Borussia Dortmund will face in Saturday’s final at Wembley Stadium, a club that never seems to read the clock, that never seems to say die, and repeatedly defies the odds to pull off improbable comebacks in a competition it prizes above all others. The most recent was substitute Joselu’s two-goal cameo in the dying stages of the semifinal against Bayern Munich when the 14-time European champion was minutes away from elimination.

Two years ago, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were undone by some of Madrid’s most memorable fightbacks. Madrid went on to win the trophy in 2022 having trailed in every round from the round of 16 through to the semifinals.

“We would prefer to start (the match) winning,” captain Nacho said. “We also suffer on the pitch when we are losing.”

Those spectacular comebacks just add to the mystique that surrounds Madrid and the Champions League.

Victory against Dortmund would earn a record-extending 15th European Cup for spanish giants Real Madrid.