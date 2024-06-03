Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches, Wimbledon and Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati has announced that it will telecast the T20 World Cup being organised in West Indies and USA starting 2nd June on DD Free Dish platform. Doordarshan will follow up the high profile coverage of T20 World Cup with a line up of telecast of a number of major global international sporting events. This includes Live/deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics Games 2024, Paris Paralympic Games and India vs Sri Lanka (27th July -7th August 2024) and Ladies and Men’s finals of the French Open 2024 (8th & 9th June 2024) and Wimbledon 2024 (13th & 14th July 2024).

Doordarshan also launched a special anthem ‘Jazba’ for the T20 World Cup and a promo of the T20 tournament narrated by famous story teller Neelseh Misra

It is noteworthy that Doordarshan has reached an understanding with leading global sports bodies like NBA and PGTA for showcasing their content on DD Sports. NBA’s popular e-sports property NBA 2K League matches are telecast on DD Sports Channel.

Prasar Bharati is in advanced stages of negotiations with different sports bodies and agencies to showcase different sports leagues and properties on its sports channel.

During the last year, DD Sports produced and telecast a number of multi sporting events spread across the country. This included, Khelo India University Games in Astalakshmi (the eight states of North East), Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu, National Games in Goa, inaugural edition of Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi and Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and Leh. Apart from its telecast on DD Sports, the feed of these games was shared with the leading private channels of the country like Star Sports, Jio Cinema and Sony Network.