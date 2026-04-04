Don't think there is a thing called finishers anymore: Fleming

"So, the run rates of 10, 11, 12 all the way through are what's expected, and you're not really getting the big peaks towards the end. It's just a more aggressive approach to get to 40. So, you actually have to have players all the way through that are going to be aggressive, and that's certainly the team that we've got.

"Keep in mind, we've got Brevis on the sideline, and we've got one of the best finishers in MS who's injured, so there's some power there, but Brevis through the middle. I'm really content with the pace that we can go."