Don''t need to answer critics: Riyan Parag

Parag's 50-ball 90 and Donovan Ferreira's brutal 14-ball 47 not out powered RR to 225/6, but they fell short, losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their IPL match here on Friday.

"I don't think I need to answer any critics or anyone talking about it (vaping). But at the end of the day, my job is to get two points. So, my score and my innings don't really matter if we lose the game," said Parag at the post-match presentation.

Before this knock, Parag had scored 117 runs from nine innings, with his previous best being 29.

If his woeful run with the bat was not enough, he was also caught on camera vaping inside the dugout and was handed a fine of 25 percent of his match fee.