Djokovic aims to level Margaret's record of 24 Grand Slam

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are set for an epic encounter at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open final on Monday.

36-year-old will attempt to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles, the most by any player in history. He has also equaled legendary American player Bill Tilden’s mark of featuring in the 10th US Open final.

The Serbian player US Open final after beating America's Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

This year, Djokovic has won two Grand Slams; the Australian Open and the French Open. He also reached the Wimbledon finals, where he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz.

In the other semi-final, US Open 2021 winner Medvedev beat top seed and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

In the US Open 2021, Medvedev defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to claim the title, the victory will be remembered for more than just the moment he lifted his first major trophy.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two players. Djokovic leads the head-to-head between the two tennis players by 9-5. However, Medvedev prevailed the last time they locked horns, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.