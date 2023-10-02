Begin typing your search...
Disappointing day for Indian canoers and kayakers
The Indian team of Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished eighth in the men's canoe double 500m final, clocking 1:54.723s.
HANGZHOU: India's canoers and kayakers endured a disappointing outing as none of them managed to secure a podium finish despite featuring in four finals at the Asian Games here on Monday. Niraj Verma finished seventh in the Men's single canoe 1000m with a timing of 4:36.314s.
The Indian women's teams finished last in the kayak double 500m and canoe double 500m finals.
While the duo of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha clocked 2:07.440s in the kayak double 500m, Megha Pradeep logged 2:17.614s in the canoe double 500m.
