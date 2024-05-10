Dinesh, Victor hog limelight with ball

CHENNAI: Off-spinner M Dinesh Kumar came up with a match-winning spell of five for 38 to help WABCO India RC earn a 53-run win over Stag CC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Set to chase a target of 204 in 30 overs, Stag CC was restricted to 151 for nine with Dinesh Kumar weaving his magic. He received good support from Ponnivalavan Natarajan who picked up three wickets for 41 runs.

In another match, Sri Vaishnavi CC earned a four-wicket win over Thiruthani CC. Right-arm medium pacer MP Victor Emmanuel played a starring role, taking five wickets for 35 runs. After bowling out Thiruthani CC for 140, Sri Vaishnavi reached the target in 28.3 overs with D Ganesh top-scoring with 41.

Brief scores: II Division: Wheels India RC 176/9 in 30 overs (R Gowtham 46, K Padmanaban 34, Dennis Michael 30, T Kapil 3/33) lost to Classic CC 181/6 in 28.1 overs (T Kapil 52, JB Ajith Kumar 40, Naveen Kumar 57*); Mugappair CC 136 in 25.3 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 27, N Harissh 37, S Vasanth Saravanan 4/15, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/48) lost to MAS CC 139/5 in 28 overs (R Nilesh Subramanian 73*)

III Division: WABCO India RC 204/6 in 30 overs (VR Abhishek 38, U Raghul 53, R Mani Karthik 69, PG Deepak Priyadharshan 3/54) bt Stag CC 151/9 in 30 overs (VH Jaeswan 33, M Rudhra Kumar 34, VV Manjunath 35, Ponnivalavan Natarajan 3/41, M Dinesh Kumar 5/38); Thiruthani CC 140 in 29.3 overs (R Vinayagam 30, CS Prabhakaran 29, MP Victor Emmanuel 5/35, AS Rishith Aadhavan 3/51) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 143/6 in 28.3 overs (S Prem Kumar 31, D Ganesh 41, I Syed Shafiq Ahmed 26*, R Arul Pandiyan 3/16)