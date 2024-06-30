Dinesh Kumar stars in Samsung India’s win

CHENNAI: Samsung India earned a 186-run win over IJL in Group B of the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Batting first, Samsung India scored 282 for five with R Kiran Kumar scoring an unbeaten 62, while G Ganesh Moorthy contributed 60.

In reply, IJL was bowled out for 96 with medium pacer S Dinesh Kumar taking five for 19. He received good support from R Aravind Raj who took three for 34.

Brief scores: Group B: OCF (TCL) 48 in 11 overs (S Dinesh Kumar 4/13, Suriya Vijayakumar 3/24, Naveen Kumar 3/11) lost to Samsung India 49/3 in 8.5 overs (G Ganesh Moorthy 25).

Note: Match reduced to 25 overs per side; Samsung India 282/5 in 30 overs (R Kiran Kumar 62*, G Ganesh Moorthy 60, A Sathiya 45, S Dinesh Kumar 32*, P Sedhuraman 25) bt IJL 96 in 20.3 overs (S Dinesh Kumar 5/19, R Aravind Raj 3/34)