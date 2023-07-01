Diamond League 2023: Sreeshankar comes in 5th position in Long Jump

LAUSANNE: In the Diamond League On Saturday, Long jump athlete Sreeshankar finished in the fifth position with a best jump of 7.88 m. Nairn LaQauan of the Bahamas won the Long Jump event as he outperformed all his competitors. He finished first with a jump of 8.11 m.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece came second with a jump of 8.07 m. Japan's Yuki Hashioka came third with a leap of 7.89 m.

Sreeshankar started his event with a decent jump of 7.75 m.

In his second attempt, he couldn't improve his jump, the result was 7.63 m. In his third attempt, Sreeshankar made a massive improvement in his jump. He did a jump of 7.88 m.

Sreeshankar jumped to a distance of 7.59 m in his fourth, which did no good for him as he couldn't get into the top three. In his fifth attempt, Sreeshankar covered 7.66 m, again seeing him out of the top three spots.