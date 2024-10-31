Dhoni to return for IPL 2025 as uncapped player, confirms 5-time champions CSK

CHENNAI: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is set to play in the IPL 2025 season, as confirmed by the franchise. As per Thanthi TV reports, CSK has retained Dhoni for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player, thus securing his spot for the upcoming season.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK has clinched the IPL title five times, highlighting his significant influence on the team.

According to IPL auction rules, each team can retain a maximum of six players, and CSK has decided to retain Dhoni as part of its core squad.

Ahead of the mega IPL auction in November, the other key players retained by CSK are: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja (both Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).