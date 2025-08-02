Dhoni confident of CSK regaining its glory

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni said on Saturday the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad will bolster Chennai Super Kings’ batting in the next edition of the IPL, after the top-order batter pulled out mid-way through the previous season with an elbow injury.

Dhoni took over the CSK captaincy from Gaikwad but the five-time champion finished 10th on the table with just four wins from 14 matches, struggling to cobble together consistent batting efforts.

“We are slightly worried about our batting order. But I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now,” said Dhoni during a private function here, indicating that the Super Kings will retain the services of Gaikwad.

While he was delighted for the return of Gaikwad to the CSK fold, Dhoni said the team will try to further strengthen the unit through the mini-auction later this year.

“I won’t say we (CSK) slacked off (in IPL 2025). But there were certain holes that we needed to plug in. A small auction is coming in December. Some loopholes are there, and we will try to plug those in,” he added.

Gaikwad’s last competitive outing remains CSK’s match against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on April 8.

Dhoni admitted that the Super Kings has been well below-par over the last two seasons, but said it was important for the team to identify those grey areas.

“Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also.

“We were like, okay, there are some shortcomings. But first we needed to exactly figure out what were the shortcomings and then look at solutions,” he noted.

Dhoni profusely thanked the loyal CSK fans for their wholehearted support during the strife time, and promised to give a better account of themselves in the coming season.