Despite significant improvements in his bowling, Reddy says he remains a work in progress

Having worked with England-based coach Steffan Jones ahead of the IPL, Reddy has emerged as a much improved bowler -- both on the pace and accuracy front.

India's leading all-rounder Hardik Pandya is injury-prone and therefore, the team management is grooming Reddy for life after Hardik with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

There was never any doubt over Reddy's batting and now he is also delivering with the ball. In the rain-hit ODI here on Saturday, the Vizag-born cricketer got rid of a rampaging Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a fine yorker.

Unlike the IPL, international cricket also allowed him to settle scores against Gurbaz who smashed the Indian all-rounder for a six on his first ball.

Talking about the use of the yorker, Reddy said he uses the ball both as an attacking and defensive option. Gurbaz was in menacing touch and someone had to stop him.

"I would say because I was expecting this situation will come at any point, I mean, I was not expecting in ODIs but at least in T20s like IPL and all, because (as) impact player I was not able to complete four overs I would say. Some matches I was able to bowl two overs, but there will be some matches where I'll be bowling four overs, so I was preparing myself.

“...I shouldn't be clueless when the captain gives me the ball, I have to have some plan, so if it's not regularly not bowling in matches, at least I would do my stuff in practice so that I'll be ready at the right time," he said.

The 23-year-old also briefly paused the press conference to take a call from his mother. Excusing himself, he answered the phone and politely asked her to wait five minutes while he finished speaking to reporters.