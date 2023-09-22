Begin typing your search...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live
Earlier this week, the Delhi CMO WhatsApp channel went live.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel went live on Friday.
"Excited to connect with you all through my WhatsApp channel. Let's work together to make India shine as the number-1 country in the world," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
