Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Earlier this week, the Delhi CMO WhatsApp channel went live.

ByPTIPTI|22 Sep 2023 6:10 AM GMT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwals personal WhatsApp channel goes live
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel went live on Friday.

"Excited to connect with you all through my WhatsApp channel. Let's work together to make India shine as the number-1 country in the world," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

PTI

