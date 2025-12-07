Defending champions Germany reach yet another final, set to face Spain for the title on December 10

CHENNAI: World number one Germany showed exactly why they are the dominant side in this format, easing past hosts India 5-1 to reach the final of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai on Sunday.

Germany came out sharply in the first quarter and repeatedly tested the Indian defence. With a minute left on the clock, the side earned its first penalty corner of the match. Nahr Quirin’s driven effort struck the body of Ankit Pal on the post, resulting in a penalty stroke. Lukas Kossel stepped up and squeezed his shot in, despite Prince Deep diving low to his right.

Moments later, a sweeping strike from Titus Wex went to referral and was confirmed to have been taken from inside the circle, giving Germany a 2–0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Germany carried the same intensity into the second quarter. With nine minutes remaining, Christian Franz combined neatly with Justus Warweg inside the circle for a deflected attempt, but the Indian defence managed to clear the danger. Sunil Bennur’s overlapping runs on the right caused occasional problems, and one of his shots slipped through the German back line before brushing the sideboard.

Paul Babic dictated much of the play in midfield; even when he lost his footing, it rarely resulted in a turnover.

The capacity crowd in Chennai let out audible jeers when Gurjot Singh misplaced a pass to Sourabh Anand, a moment that briefly drained the energy in the stadium. And, just as in the first quarter, India conceded another penalty corner with 11 seconds left in the second. Christian’s injection was met cleanly by Kossel, sending Germany into half-time with a 3–0 lead. India’s first shot on target came in the third quarter, when Roshan Kujur struck firmly from the dotted circle, only for Jasper Ditzer to block it.

Jonas Gersum then had a chance to stretch Germany’s lead, but his sliding touch went wide. A foot inside the circle handed Germany a penalty corner, and Paul Glander’s attempt drifted just past the post.

Germany added their fourth soon after, capitalising on a defensive lapse as Gersum lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.

Moments later, the visitors earned another penalty corner thanks to some neat stick work from Ben Hasbach, and Hasbach was rewarded for his efforts with a goal to make it 5–0.

India earned their first penalty corner in the final quarter, with Rohit setting up Anmol Ekka to pull one back.

But seven-time champions Germany held firm, delivering a composed and clinical performance that quietened the home crowd and secured their place in yet another final.