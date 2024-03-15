Daniil Medvedev's masterclass downs Holger Rune, secures place in SFs

CALIFORNIA: The World No. Daniil Medvedev produced one of the best master class performances at the ongoing Indian Wells to secure his place in his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal since Rome last year.

The 28-year-old missed a shot as he kept his composure to defeat seventh-seeded Holger Rune 7-5, 6-4 in an exciting one-hour and fifty-nine-minute match.

In the last four clashes, Medvedev will face 17th seed and home favourite Tommy Paul.

The fourth-ranked player in the world according to the ATP Rankings, who advanced to the Indian Wells championship final last year, alternated between deep returns and aggressive rallies.

Sixty-two per cent of Medvedev's second-serve return points were won.

Rune frequently attempted to challenge Medvedev's deep positioning by coming to the net, but the 20-time tour-level champion was able to avoid the Dane or quickly chase down any ball.

"Tough conditions. Especially in the first set, it was very, very windy. Tough to play beautiful, let's call it this way. The only thing that you have to try and do is to win another point... I'm happy that in the end, I managed to just be a tiny bit more solid, some good serves in important moments. Happy to be through in the next round," Medvedev said as quoted by ATP.

Three serve breaks occurred in a tumultuous opening set as both players produced excellent performances.

However, Rune committed two ordinary mistakes on consecutive possession when he served a critical deuce point at 5-5: an overhead and a forehand in the middle of the court.

Then, to take the lead by one set, Medvedev held at love.

"Tommy is really strong. He has been [near] the Top 10 for a long time. He's playing good so that I know if I want to try to win, I need to be at my absolute best and that's what I'm going to try to do," Medvedev said of the World No. 12.